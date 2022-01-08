German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale expects that the bank will earn $3.25 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

