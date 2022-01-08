German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 36,852 shares.The stock last traded at $40.42 and had previously closed at $40.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

