GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. lifted their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.06.

GH Research stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. GH Research has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GH Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GH Research by 110.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 222,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

