Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.