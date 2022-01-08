Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.78

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.78 and last traded at $68.87, with a volume of 1552375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Get Gitlab alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gitlab news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309 over the last 90 days.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.