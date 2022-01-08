Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

GTLB opened at $70.69 on Thursday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309 over the last 90 days.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

