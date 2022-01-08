Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,412 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $63.17.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

