Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,506 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 2,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,641. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

