Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,464 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 119,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.