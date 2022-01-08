Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 65,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,389. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $561.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.