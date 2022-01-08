Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 65,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,389. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $561.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.