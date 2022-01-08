Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. 1,023,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

