Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,474,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 2,679,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GLFGF stock remained flat at $$8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Global Fashion Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

