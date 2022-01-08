Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1,429.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

NYSE GPN opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.40. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

