GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 82,561 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 510,268 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.