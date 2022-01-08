GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $2.98 on Friday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $955.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
