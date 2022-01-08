GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOCO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $2.98 on Friday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $955.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

