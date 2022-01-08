Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

GROY opened at $4.71 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

