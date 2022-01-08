Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Up 25%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) shares were up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 263,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 58,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Golden Dawn Minerals from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

