Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Up 25%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) shares were up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 263,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 58,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Golden Dawn Minerals from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

