Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,424.52

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,424.52 ($46.15) and traded as low as GBX 3,191 ($43.00). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,191 ($43.00), with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of £245.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,424.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 9,920 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($47.16), for a total transaction of £347,200 ($467,861.47).

About Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

