Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Tops $302,478.10

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $302,478.10 and approximately $61,351.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00058932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

