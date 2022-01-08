Grace Capital Acquires New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

BC stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $80.07 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.