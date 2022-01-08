Grace Capital Buys Shares of 2,705 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

