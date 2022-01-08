Graviton Trading 30.8% Lower This Week (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $23,050.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00079329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.35 or 0.07352798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.44 or 1.00070613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00070768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

