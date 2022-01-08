Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.