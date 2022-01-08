Gray Television, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:GTN opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Gray Television by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

