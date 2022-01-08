Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $306.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.20 million to $308.40 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.03. 271,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,903. Green Dot has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $61.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

