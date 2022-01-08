Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 10,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 422,916 shares.The stock last traded at $46.50 and had previously closed at $47.46.

The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

GBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 207.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

