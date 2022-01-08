Grimes & Company Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

