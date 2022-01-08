Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $156.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

