Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $572,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,261,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,614,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30.

