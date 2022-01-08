Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRVE stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Groove Botanicals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

