Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

GPAGF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

