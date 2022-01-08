Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Trading Down 0.6%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Carso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.