Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$37.97 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$25.53 and a 12-month high of C$37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of C$919.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

