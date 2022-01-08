Guggenheim Upgrades DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has $580.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Shares of DXCM opened at $471.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $576.43 and a 200-day moving average of $532.53. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

