Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GIF opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday. Gulf Investment Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.70.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

