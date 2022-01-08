Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.02 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 74.02 ($1.00). 9,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 5,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($1.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17.

Get Gusbourne alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Bentham bought 813,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £610,444.50 ($822,590.62).

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.