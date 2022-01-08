Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

HNRG opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

