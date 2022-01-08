Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 212,513 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

