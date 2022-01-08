Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 166.5 days.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

HDIUF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

