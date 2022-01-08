Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Hits $103.66 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $103.66 million and approximately $75.73 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $155.90 or 0.00372620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 680,167 coins and its circulating supply is 664,954 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

