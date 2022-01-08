Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $210,759.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,597 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,871 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

