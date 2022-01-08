HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Truist

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.90.

NYSE HCA opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

