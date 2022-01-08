HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $31,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $70.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

