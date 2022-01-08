H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

