Head-To-Head Analysis: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and PLDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.65 -$520.82 million N/A N/A PLDT $3.75 billion 2.07 $490.54 million $2.23 16.10

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A PLDT 12.28% 26.19% 5.18%

Volatility & Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.15, indicating that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLDT beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients. The Other segments includes process solutions though subsidiaries. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

