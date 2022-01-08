Head-To-Head Review: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) & Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.76 $14.58 million $0.13 59.62 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.07 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Universal Technical Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Universal Technical Institute and Zhangmen Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 597.67%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 4.35% 15.73% 3.76% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Zhangmen Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

