Head to Head Survey: Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) versus Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Air Canada alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Air Canada and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 4 8 0 2.67 Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Air Canada presently has a consensus target price of $29.56, suggesting a potential upside of 62.04%. Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $21.96, suggesting a potential upside of 54.87%. Given Air Canada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than Frontier Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Canada and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion 1.50 -$3.47 billion ($10.19) -1.79 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air Canada.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -508.68% -14.75% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontier Group beats Air Canada on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.