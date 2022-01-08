Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $130,103.82 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23.

On Friday, December 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,855,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

