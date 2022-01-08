Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HR. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:HR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.