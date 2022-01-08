Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 65,922 Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Zovio worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zovio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Zovio Inc has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

